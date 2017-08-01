Wolters was optioned to Triple-A Albuquerque on Tuesday.

Frankly, the writing had been on the wall for some time now. Ryan Hanigan had started taking more starts from Wolters, and the young backstop continued to battle head injuries and cold spells at the plate when he was asked to catch. He'll head back to the minors for more seasoning while Jonathan Lucroy takes his spot on the active roster. Look for Wolters to make a return trip to the majors when rosters expand in September, though.