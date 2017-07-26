Wolters is not in the lineup Wednesday against the Cardinals, Thomas Harding of MLB.com reports.

Wolters has just two hits over the past 14 games, so he'll hit the bench for the second consecutive game. Ryan Hanigan will pick up another start behind the plate in his place.

More News
CBS Sports Shop
MLB Opening Day
SHOP NOW
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Our Latest Stories
    Jonah Keri Podcast