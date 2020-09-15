site: fantasynews | arena: mlb | pageType: stories |
section: | slug: rockies-tony-wolters-sits-for-second-straight | sport: baseball | route: article_single_fantasy |
6-keys: media/fantasynews/mlb/reg/free/stories
Rockies' Tony Wolters: Sits for second straight
By
RotoWire Staff
1 min read
Wolters remains on the bench Tuesday against Oakland, Patrick Saunders of The Denver Post reports.
Wolters has started just once against a lefty all season. He'll sit in favor of Elias Diaz with southpaw Sean Manaea on the hill for Oakland.
More News
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
Please check the opt-in box to acknowledge that you would like to subscribe.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
Our Latest Stories
Frank Stampfl
• 4 min read
Frank Stampfl
• 6 min read