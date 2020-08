Wolters will sit for the third straight game Saturday against Seattle, Jenny Cavnar of AT&T SportsNet Rocky Mountain reports.

It's not clear if Wolters is dealing with an unreported injury or if the Rockies are simply preferring other options. He's hit just .219/.242/.250 through his first 10 games, so a loss of playing time isn't a major surprise. Drew Butera starts behind the plate in his absence.