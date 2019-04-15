Wolters will hit the bench for Colorado's Monday tilt against the Padres, Kyle Newman of The Denver Post reports.

Wolters will receive the day off, with Drew Butera slotting in as the starter behind the dish and hitting eighth in his place. With Chris Iannetta (lat strain) getting placed on the injured list, it remains to be seen how Bud Black will split up the workload at the position, but it's possible Wolters will see more of the starts with Butera carrying just a .558 OPS for his career over 1,223 career big-league at-bats.