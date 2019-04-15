Rockies' Tony Wolters: Sits Monday
Wolters will hit the bench for Colorado's Monday tilt against the Padres, Kyle Newman of The Denver Post reports.
Wolters will receive the day off, with Drew Butera slotting in as the starter behind the dish and hitting eighth in his place. With Chris Iannetta (lat strain) getting placed on the injured list, it remains to be seen how Bud Black will split up the workload at the position, but it's possible Wolters will see more of the starts with Butera carrying just a .558 OPS for his career over 1,223 career big-league at-bats.
More News
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Buy or sell hot starts
These seven players have started this season impressively, but which starts are sustainable?...
-
FBT Podcast: Buying these hitters?
The Fantasy Baseball Today Podcast talks the key news, overreactions, most added and previews...
-
Fantasy Baseball trade chart: Get McHugh
SportsLine's trade chart and evaluator grades every Fantasy baseball deal
-
Waivers: Who's got the ninth?
Find some help in the ninth inning, plus more options to add heading into Week 4 of the Fantasy...
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 4
A week of favorable matchups means plenty of choices for sleeper hitters, according to Scott...
-
Week 4 Preview: Two-start pitchers
There are a number of interesting two-start options for Week 4, according to Scott White —...