Wolters is out of the lineup for Sunday's game against the Dodgers.

After starting in Thursday's series opener, Wolters will find himself on the bench for the third game in a row. Elias Diaz gets the nod at catcher in place of Wolters, who could find himself in a three-man timeshare at the position over the final week of the season, with Drew Butera also factoring into the mix. Wolters is slashing a lowly .222/.263/.267 with no home runs, seven RBI and eight runs on the season.