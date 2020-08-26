site: fantasynews | arena: mlb | pageType: stories |
Rockies' Tony Wolters: Sitting vs. lefty
RotoWire Staff
Wolters is not starting Wednesday against the Diamondbacks.
Wolters will stick on the bench for a second straight game as the Rockies face left-hander Robbie Ray on Wednesday. In his place, Drew Butera is starting behind the dish and hitting ninth.
