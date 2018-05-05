Wolters went 1-for-4 with a solo homer in Friday's 8-7 win over the Mets.

The blast was his first of the season -- and his first extra-base hit. Wolters hasn't been able to get anything going at the plate so far, posting a .140/.240/.209 slash line in 16 games, and even though Chris Iannetta hasn't been doing much better at the plate, Wolters' opportunities for playing time will be few until he strings together some hits.