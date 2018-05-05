Rockies' Tony Wolters: Slugs first homer of season Friday
Wolters went 1-for-4 with a solo home run in Friday's 8-7 win over the Mets.
The blast was his first of the season, and his first extra-base hit. Wolters hasn't been able to get anything going at the plate so far, posting a .140/.240/.209 slash line in 16 games, and even though Chris Iannetta hasn't been doing much better at the plate, Wolters' opportunities for playing time will be few until he strings together some hits.
More News
-
Rockies' Tony Wolters: Drives in two Wednesday•
-
Rockies' Tony Wolters: Draws walkoff walk in win•
-
Rockies' Tony Wolters: Wins backup catcher job•
-
Rockies' Tony Wolters: Battling for backup duties this spring•
-
Rockies' Tony Wolters: Struggles continue as 2017 ends•
-
Rockies' Tony Wolters: Moves back to big club•
-
Top 10 sleepers hitters for Week 7
Albert Pujols is making history, but he hasn't made waves in Fantasy Baseball for quite some...
-
Week 7 two-start pitcher rankings
A lighter schedule makes for fewer two-start options in Fantasy Week 7 (May 7-13), but Scott...
-
Prospects Report: Buehler here to stay?
Walker Buehler is technically in the minors right now, but with the Hyun-Jin Ryu injury, it's...
-
Waivers: Soler and Minor still adds
We've written a lot about Mike Minor and Jorge Soler, but Heath Cummings says they're still...
-
Ranking the top 30 DL stashes
Jacob deGrom and Johnny Cueto are both looking at questionable diagnoses and vague timetables....
-
Bullpen Report: A Hader-Jeffress split
Nearly one-third of the league is experiencing closer turmoil right now. Our Scott White attempts...