Wolters finished the regular season with a .240/.341/.284 slash line in 229 at-bats.

He was limited to just a handful of starts down the stretch due to the presence of Jonathan Lucroy, but Wolters certainly didn't press the issue, either. He collected just five hits over the last 36 games of the season, two of which came in the final two games of the year. His defense improved greatly from 2016, but given his lack of power and speed, he'll need to put together quite the spring training performance to hold off catching prospect Tom Murphy for starting catching duties in 2018.