Wolters possesses a .160/.268/.269 slash line to start the second half.

Wolters' stat line is downright awful. Strikeouts aren't much of a concern (17.4 percent strikeout rate) and he walks plenty (10.1 percent walk rate). However, he's not doing anything with the balls he puts in play. His BABIP sits at a lowly .181 mark and his ISO is just .109. Fortunately he's an above-average defender behind the plate and can play the infield as well, otherwise he could find himself back in Triple-A in the near future thanks to the emergence of Tom Murphy at the big-league level.

