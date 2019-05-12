Rockies' Tony Wolters: Third straight start
Wolters will start at catcher and bat eighth Sunday against the Padres, Thomas Harding of MLB.com reports.
Chris Iannetta drew back-to-back starts heading into the weekend, but Wolters may have unseated him as Colorado's preferred backstop. The lefty-hitting catcher will stick in the lineup for the third straight contest, despite the Padres having used southpaw starting pitchers in each game of the series. With hits in all but one of his last nine games, Wolters has been deserving of the extra work and could be worth scooping up in deeper mixed leagues if he's still available.
