Wolters went 3-for-4 with two runs scored in Monday's 3-2 win over the Diamondbacks.

Wolters got aboard with a single in the third inning and later scored on a Daniel Murphy sacrifice fly. In the fifth, Wolters smacked a double and came around for the go-ahead run on a Raimel Tapia single. That run held up for the win. The 28-year-old Wolters is batting .230 with seven RBI, four runs scored and three doubles through 22 games.