Wolters will begin the regular season as the Rockies' backup catcher, Thomas Harding of MLB.com reports.

The infielder-turned-catcher proved his worth this spring by producing a .294 batting average and walking just one fewer time than he struck out (4:5 BB:K) in 34 at-bats. Fellow youngster Tom Murphy has much more offensive upside than Wolters, but Wolters' left-handed bat and improved defense behind the dish ultimately won out. That isn't to say Murphy won't leapfrog Wolters on the depth chart later in the season, but for now, Wolters' spot in the majors is safe.