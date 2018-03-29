Rockies' Tony Wolters: Wins backup catcher job
Wolters will begin the regular season as the Rockies' backup catcher, Thomas Harding of MLB.com reports.
The infielder-turned-catcher proved his worth this spring by producing a .294 batting average and walking just one fewer time than he struck out (4:5 BB:K) in 34 at-bats. Fellow youngster Tom Murphy has much more offensive upside than Wolters, but Wolters' left-handed bat and improved defense behind the dish ultimately won out. That isn't to say Murphy won't leapfrog Wolters on the depth chart later in the season, but for now, Wolters' spot in the majors is safe.
More News
-
Rockies' Tony Wolters: Battling for backup duties this spring•
-
Rockies' Tony Wolters: Struggles continue as 2017 ends•
-
Rockies' Tony Wolters: Moves back to big club•
-
Rockies' Tony Wolters: Shipped back to minors•
-
Rockies' Tony Wolters: Out of lineup for Game 1•
-
Rockies' Tony Wolters: Sits for second straight day•
-
Opening Day Live Chat
Join our Fantasy baseball crew as they get ready for the start of the season, live!
-
Spring training winners and losers
Who won the critical position battles in spring training, and what does it mean for Fantasy...
-
Podcast: Best of spring training
Which players raised their stock the most during spring training? Many top spring performers...
-
Fantasy baseball rankings: Fade Andrus
SportsLine simulated the MLB season 10,000 times and warns that Elvis Andrus, Eric Hosmer will...
-
Waiver Wire adds before Opening Day
Heath Cummings looks at players you should add before the season gets started.
-
Top fantasy baseball sleepers for 2018
SportsLine simulated the 2018 MLB season 10,000 times and identified must-draft Fantasy Baseball...