Story went 2-for-4 with a walk, an RBI and a stolen base in Saturday's 6-5 loss to Milwaukee.

Story has regained his speed a bit in the last week, notching five steals in his last seven games. The shortstop is up to a .256/.333/.411 slash line with five home runs, 28 RBI, 33 runs scored and 13 steals in 17 attempts. He's riding a six-game hitting streak (9-for-21) heading into Sunday's series finale versus Milwaukee.