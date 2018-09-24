Rockies' Trevor Story: Back in action Monday
Story (elbow) will start at shortstop Monday against the Phillies, Kyle Newman of The Denver Post reports.
Story has been cleared to rejoin the lineup after missing the last six games with an elbow injury. The shortstop, who is hitting .288/.343/.550 with 33 homers and 26 stolen bases through 149 games this season, figures to immediately slot back into the heart of the team's lineup. He'll face right-hander Zach Eflin in his first game back.
