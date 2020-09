Story went 2-for-4 with a solo home run, a double and another run scored during Thursday's loss to the Dodgers.

Story had a successful night at the plate, doubling and scoring against Julio Urias in the first inning, then leaving the yard against Adam Kolarek in the eighth. Unfortunately, the Rockies couldn't get it done at home against the Dodgers. On the season, Story leads Colorado with 11 home runs, 58 hits and a .374 on-base percentage.