Rockies' Trevor Story: Belts walkoff homer

Story went 2-for-5 with a walkoff solo home run in Saturday's 3-2 extra-inning win over the Brewers.

Story's 35th homer of the year came off Brewers reliever Matt Albers, completing the comeback win for the Rockies. Story has added 23 stolen bases, 85 RBI and 111 runs scored in 144 games this season. Unfortunately, he added three strikeouts in the contest -- the shortstop has posted a 26.5 strikeout percentage to offset some of his otherwise stellar year.

