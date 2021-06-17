Story went 2-for-3 with two doubles, two walks, a pair of RBI, a pair of stolen bases and three runs scored in Wednesday's 8-7 win over San Diego.

Story did a little bit of almost everything in an impressive performance at the plate. The star shortstop went 4-for-9 with three doubles, three RBI, five runs scored and a pair of steals in the three-game series versus San Diego. He's slashing .251/.332/.415 with five home runs, 11 steals, 26 RBI and 32 runs scored across 235 plate appearances overall.