Rockies' Trevor Story: Blasts 27th homer

Story went 3-for-4 with a solo home run, a pair of doubles, two runs scored and a walk in the Rockies' 8-6 loss to the Diamondbacks on Monday.

Story stayed locked in at the dish, as he's now hit safely in 11 of his last 12 games, logging five homers, four doubles and a triple over that stretch. The 27-year-old is now slashing .286/.350/.570 through 477 plate appearances on the season to go along with 27 homers, 67 RBI and 16 stolen bases.