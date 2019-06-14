Rockies' Trevor Story: Breaks power drought in win

Story went 1-for-5 with a two-run home run in a win against San Diego on Thursday.

Story's second-inning home run -- a 410-foot blast to right field -- was his first in June and broke a season-high 10-game stretch without going yard. The fourth-year slugger still has only three hits in his last 25 at bats, striking out nine times during that stretch. Despite the recent struggles, Story is putting up a solid 2019 campaign with a season slash line of .278/.347/.527 accompanied by 16 homers, 46 RBI and 11 stolen bases.

