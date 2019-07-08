Rockies' Trevor Story: Breaks up no-hitter, slugs home run
Story went 2-for-4 with a solo home run in Sunday's loss to Arizona.
After Colorado was held hitless through six innings, Story notched the team's first hit with an infield single leading off the seventh. He later plated the team's final run with a solo homer off Greg Holland in the ninth. The 26-year-old has enjoyed a fine first half, entering the All-Star break with a .292/.358/.549 slash line to go along with 19 homers, 50 runs batted in and 12 stolen bases.
