Story went 1-for-5 with a three-run home run in Saturday's 9-5 win over Atlanta.

His ninth-inning blast off Dan Winkler didn't affect the outcome -- the Rockies had already come back to take a 6-5 lead in the ninth before Story stepped to the plate -- but it gave them more than enough insurance. The shortstop is now slashing .292/356/.547 through 27 games with seven homers and 19 RBI.

