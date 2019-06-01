Rockies' Trevor Story: Career night in win over Jays
Story went 3-for-4 with a walk, a double, two home runs, four runs scored and seven RBI in Friday's 13-6 rout of the Blue Jays.
A pair of two-run homers and a bases-loaded double accounted for the damage as Story set a new career single-game high in RBI. The shortstop closes the books on May slashing .309/.382/.609 through 26 games with eight homers and 23 RBI, and he's banged out at least three hits in each of the last three contests.
More News
-
Rockies' Trevor Story: Three-hit day against Diamondbacks•
-
Rockies' Trevor Story: Not in Monday's lineup•
-
Rockies' Trevor Story: Knocks milestone homer•
-
Rockies' Trevor Story: Goes yard against Pirates•
-
Rockies' Trevor Story: Homers against Phillies•
-
Rockies' Trevor Story: Starting Friday's game•
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Week 11 Preview: Two-start pitchers
While there's no shortage of useful two-start options in Week 11, most of them are owned already....
-
Week 11 Preview: Top 10 sleeper hitters
Derek Dietrich and Howie Kendrick may not get the most consistent at-bats, but Scott White...
-
Week 11 Fantasy Baseball rankings, picks
Advanced computer model that has outperformed experts tells you who to sit and start
-
Waivers: Drop Perez, Musgrove?
Martin Perez and Joe Musgrove are moving in the wrong way after hot starts. Scott White looks...
-
Fantasy Baseball rankings, trade chart
SportsLine's trade chart and evaluator grades every Fantasy baseball deal
-
Waivers: Kingery, Smith running hot
The Astros are a good place to look for high-upside possibilities, but there are other waiver...