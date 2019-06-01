Story went 3-for-4 with a walk, a double, two home runs, four runs scored and seven RBI in Friday's 13-6 rout of the Blue Jays.

A pair of two-run homers and a bases-loaded double accounted for the damage as Story set a new career single-game high in RBI. The shortstop closes the books on May slashing .309/.382/.609 through 26 games with eight homers and 23 RBI, and he's banged out at least three hits in each of the last three contests.