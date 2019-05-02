Story went 1-for-4 with a walk, a three-run home run and a second run scored in Wednesday's 11-4 win over the Brewers.

His eighth-inning shot off Jay Jackson gave Story eight homers on the year, including three in the last six games. The shortstop is slashing .279/.346/.533 through 31 contests, and his 22 RBI puts him well on pace to hit the century mark in that category for the second straight season.