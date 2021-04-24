Story went 2-for-4 with a solo home run and a double Friday in a victory over Philadelphia.
Though Story is hitting a respectable .286/.320/.443 on the campaign, he entered Friday without a home run over his 66 at-bats. The start shortstop ended the power drought with a solo shot to left field in the fourth inning to put the Rockies on the board. Story has been among the league's top power-hitting shortstops since his first season in 2016, so there figures to be plenty more long balls off his bat as the season progresses.