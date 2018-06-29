Story went 3-for-4 with a run scored in Thursday's 9-8 win over the Giants.

Story's June batting average is up to .327 (34-for-104) with 19 RBI and five homers. The 6-foot-1 shortstop has 16 home runs on the season and is among NL leaders with 58 RBI. He's also chipped in 10 stolen bases and an OPS at .850.

