Rockies' Trevor Story: Contributes two-run homer in 13-3 win

Story went 1-for-3 with a two-run homer, a walk and another run scored Sunday against the Pirates.

Story's home run was one of five mashed by the home team in this 13-3 blowout. The 24-year-old shortstop has hit 23 of his 40 career homers at Coors Field, which is actually a pretty even split compared to most of his teammates in Colorado.

