Rockies' Trevor Story: Contributes two-run homer in 13-3 win
Story went 1-for-3 with a two-run homer, a walk and another run scored Sunday against the Pirates.
Story's home run was one of five mashed by the home team in this 13-3 blowout. The 24-year-old shortstop has hit 23 of his 40 career homers at Coors Field, which is actually a pretty even split compared to most of his teammates in Colorado.
More News
-
Devers a can't-miss add?
The Red Sox are looking to fill their third-base void from within, as they called up top prospect...
-
Two-start pitcher rankings for Week 17
There are plenty of intriguing two-start options in Fantasy Week 17 (July 24-30), according...
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 17
After a skimpy week for sleeper hitters, Scott White has more than he can fit into a list of...
-
Corbin, Polanco still underowned
This isn't the most surprising list of names ever put together, but Chris Towers has five established...
-
Don't give up on these 12
With nearly two-thirds of the season in the books, you're probably thinking players are who...
-
Waiver Wire: Alex Meyer making strides
The high points for Alex Meyer are beginning to outshine the low points, according to Scott...