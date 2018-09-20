Manager Bud Black said Story (elbow) is going to Arizona on Thursday to "get more treatment" and "maybe do a few baseball activities" there, Kyle Newman of The Denver Post reports.

Black added that Story is day-to-day and "it truly is encouraging where he is," according to Buster Olney of ESPN. The shortstop exited Monday's game with right elbow soreness after making a diving stop in the field, though a subsequent MRI ruled out structural damage. Ian Desmond is starting at shortstop in his place Wednesday.