Rockies' Trevor Story: Cranks 23rd homer

Story went 2-for-3 with a solo home run and a walk in Friday's 5-4 win over the Giants.

Story took Giants starter Shaun Anderson deep in the third inning, giving the Rockies a 2-0 lead at the time. The slugging shortstop has 23 homers, 59 RBI and 78 runs scored in 97 games this season while owning a .280/.344/.545 line.