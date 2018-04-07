Rockies' Trevor Story: Cranks first homer of season Friday
Story went 1-for-4 with a solo home run in Friday's 8-3 loss to the Braves.
The homer was his first of the season. Story also struck out twice and is only 5-for-30 to begin the season, but anyone with fantasy shares in the shortstop knows what to expect at this point -- strong power numbers, but a lot of empty swings and a batting average that even Coors Field can't keep afloat.
