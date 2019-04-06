Story went 2-for-5 with a pair of homers and three RBI in Colorado's 10-6 defeat to the Dodgers on Friday.

Story hadn't homered since Opening Day, but he broke out with a pair of long balls in a losing effort, touching up Brock Stewart in the seventh inning before adding another in the ninth off Yimi Garcia. He's now slashing .233/.303/.533 with three homers and five RBI through 30 at-bats, and hopefully the two-homer effort is a sign the 26-year-old hot is gearing up for a hot streak as he looks to replicate his electric 2018 campaign.