Rockies' Trevor Story: Crushes 15 homer of year Saturday

Story went 1-for-4 with a two-run homer Saturday against the Nationals.

Story smashed his 15th bomb of the season to give the Rockies a second-inning lead they'd never relinquish. He's left the yard four times over his last eight games, and although his batting average leaves much to be desired, his overall July performance could be the sign of an improved second half of the season.

