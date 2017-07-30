Rockies' Trevor Story: Crushes 15th home run Saturday
Story went 1-for-4 with a two-run homer Saturday against the Nationals.
Story smashed his 15th bomb of the season to give the Rockies a second-inning lead they'd never relinquish. He's left the yard four times over his last eight games, and although his batting average leaves much to be desired, his overall July performance could be the sign of an improved second half of the season.
More News
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 18
The entire Phillies lineup has sleeper appeal in Fantasy Week 18 (July 31-Aug. 6), and look...
-
Week 18 two-start pitcher rankings
Week 18 (July 31-Aug. 6) offers more usable two-start pitchers than most weeks, so Scott White...
-
Podcast: Fantasy Feud, Week 18
We're looking ahead to Week 18 but only after playing Fantasy Feud and discussing the trade...
-
Waivers: Schwarber heating up
Coming up on the biggest trade weekend of the season, Chris Towers identifies some players...
-
Players who could win, lose at deadline
Not every rumor comes to fruition, of course, but based on what we're hearing, here are the...
-
Waivers: Zimmer, Lewis deserve more love
With the arrival of Yoan Moncada and Rafael Devers, other notable rookies have slipped through...