Story went 1-for-3 with a solo home run and a walk in Monday's 3-2 win over the Diamondbacks.

Story gave the Rockies an early lead with a solo shot off Diamondbacks starter Taylor Clarke in the first inning. That was Story's ninth homer of the year. He's batting .297/.362/.602 with 18 RBI, 26 runs scored and five stolen bases across 29 games. He's gone 6-for-21 (.286) with two homers, three RBI and four runs scored during his current five-game hitting streak.