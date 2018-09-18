Story was removed from Monday's game against the Dodgers with an apparent wrist or hand injury, Alanna Rizzo of SportsNewLA reports.

Story exited the game in the middle of his fourth-inning at-bat. He appeared uncomfortable following a swing, and after the trainer and manager Bud Black came out to check on Story, he was lifted from the contest. The extent and location of the issue should be released shortly.

