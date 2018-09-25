Story (elbow) went 2-for-5 with a pair of doubles and a run Monday in the Rockies' 10-1 win over the Phillies.

After missing the previous five games with a sore right elbow, Story showed no signs of the injury affecting him in his return to the lineup. According to Thomas Harding of MLB.com, both of Story's two-baggers had exit velocities exceeding 108 miles per hour. His second double of the night gave him 80 extra-base hits on the season, making him only the fourth National League shortstop in history to reach that benchmark. With his health seemingly not much of a question mark any longer, Story should make for an elite fantasy option over the final week of the season with six more games on tap at Coors Field and the Rockies incentivized to keep all their regulars in the lineup with a playoff spot still at stake.