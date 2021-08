Story went 2-for-4 with two doubles and two runs scored in Saturday's 4-1 win over the Giants.

Story doubled and scored in the sixth and eighth innings. Over his last 11 games, he is batting .417 with an OPS of 1.289. On the season, he is slashing .258/.333/.463 with 15 homers, 54 RBI, 59 runs and 17 steals in 426 plate appearances. The 28-year-old is riding a 0.37 BB/K while posting a career-low 22.8 K%.