Rockies' Trevor Story: Drills two-run homer Sunday
Story went 2-for-4 with a two-run home run in Sunday's 6-4 loss to Seattle.
It was just Story's seventh game in the month of July, but he already has five multi-hit outings with three extra-base hits. He raised his season slash line to .284/.348/.531 in 341 at-bats. Story also has 17 home runs and 11 stolen bases, giving him strong fantasy value among middle infielders.
More News
-
Rockies' Trevor Story: Returns to lineup Sunday•
-
Rockies' Trevor Story: Scratched from Saturday's lineup•
-
Rockies' Trevor Story: Collects three hits Thursday•
-
Rockies' Trevor Story: Steals base, drives in two Sunday•
-
Rockies' Trevor Story: Goes yard in win•
-
Rockies' Trevor Story: Trio of hits•
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 16
With so many teams playing eight games this week, where else are you going to look for sleepers?...
-
Week 16 two-start pitcher rankings
A busy Week 16 (July 9-15) means a high number of two-start options. Scott White ranks them...
-
Fantasy baseball trade chart: Pham falls
Scott White is a senior fantasy writer for CBS Sports and released his latest trade chart
-
Tucker a call-up to get excited about
The Astros have finally called up top prospect Kyle Tucker, and Scott White says it's a move...
-
Podcast: Player adds for Week 16
We’ll tell you the hitters and pitchers to add to get you set for a win in Fantasy Week 16...
-
Fantasy baseball rankings: Start Franco
Advanced computer model that has outperformed experts tells you who to sit and start