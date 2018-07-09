Story went 2-for-4 with a two-run home run in Sunday's 6-4 loss to Seattle.

It was just Story's seventh game in the month of July, but he already has five multi-hit outings with three extra-base hits. He raised his season slash line to .284/.348/.531 in 341 at-bats. Story also has 17 home runs and 11 stolen bases, giving him strong fantasy value among middle infielders.

