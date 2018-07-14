Story went 2-for-5 with a two-run home run, a double and four RBI to help pace Colorado to Friday's 10-7 win over the Mariners.

Story's monster season continues, as this third-inning blast off Christian Bergman marked his 19th long ball of the season and brought his OPS to a sterling .906. After hitting just .239 last year, Story has rebounded in the average department with a .291 mark through 358 at-bats. He's also got a solid .353 on-base percentage, and he's swiped 12 bases in 16 attempts for good measure, so there really isn't anything Story hasn't done in the first half of the season as he looks headed for a career-best campaign.