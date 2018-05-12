Rockies' Trevor Story: Drives in four runs Friday
Story went 1-for-4 with a triple and four RBI in Friday's extra-inning loss to the Brewers.
It was Story's third triple on the season, as well as his 17th extra-base hit. While Story's .223 batting average is a bit low, his eight home runs and 28 RBI both fall within the top-five among MLB shortstops. It also bears mentioning that he's 7-for-7 in stolen base attempts.
