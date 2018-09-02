Rockies' Trevor Story: Drives in one, scores twice
Story went 2-for-4 with a double, RBI and two runs scored Saturday against the Padres.
Story doubled in an RBI in the fourth inning and later came around to score in the same inning. He then came around to score his second run of the game in the sixth inning, adding an insurance tally for the Rockies. While he hasn't homered since August 19, Story continues to produce in other ways, racking up five steals and seven runs scored across 45 at-bats. If he remains aggressive on the basepaths, he has an outside chance at recording a 30-30 season while also providing a solid batting average and strong counting stats.
More News
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 24
Some younger players are poised to make an impact in the first week of September. Scott White...
-
Two-start pitcher rankings for Week 24
A holiday on Monday means a busy week of baseball action. Scott White appraises the two-start...
-
Ranking the top 25 DL stashes
With the DL becoming less relevant by the day, Scott White wonders how likely certain players...
-
Minor League Barometer: Trending?
Who is about to be promoted to the bigs for September? Here are some of the most prominent...
-
Waivers: Safe to drop Judge now?
What does the Yankees' acquisition of Andrew McCutchen say about Aaron Judge's chances of returning...
-
Some possible September call-ups
September roster expansion normally isn't a time when teams promote their best prospects, but...