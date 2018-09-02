Story went 2-for-4 with a double, RBI and two runs scored Saturday against the Padres.

Story doubled in an RBI in the fourth inning and later came around to score in the same inning. He then came around to score his second run of the game in the sixth inning, adding an insurance tally for the Rockies. While he hasn't homered since August 19, Story continues to produce in other ways, racking up five steals and seven runs scored across 45 at-bats. If he remains aggressive on the basepaths, he has an outside chance at recording a 30-30 season while also providing a solid batting average and strong counting stats.