Story went 2-for-3 with a walk, double, triple and two RBI in Tuesday's win over the Angels.

Story entered the game in the midst of a 3-for-27 stretch, but he broke out of it with his first multiple extra-base hit game of the season. The .233 average and 31.1 strikeout percentage continue to leave something to be desired, but his seven home runs and 23 RBI continue to lead all NL shortstops.