Rockies' Trevor Story: Drives in pair in win
Story went 2-for-3 with a walk, double, triple and two RBI in Tuesday's win over the Angels.
Story entered the game in the midst of a 3-for-27 stretch, but he broke out of it with his first multiple extra-base hit game of the season. The .233 average and 31.1 strikeout percentage continue to leave something to be desired, but his seven home runs and 23 RBI continue to lead all NL shortstops.
More News
-
Is Matt Adams worth the hype?
Matt Adams is getting at-bats and making the most of them, but Scott White says we've seen...
-
Stalled Six: Seeking signs of life
Take a deep breath. These six prime players have been disappointments, but Chris Towers says...
-
Podcast: Hitters to watch
Did Fernando Romero leap towards the top of the rookie starting pitcher rankings, and which...
-
Waivers: Romero's the real deal
Fernando Romero and Zach Eflin are among the latest waiver-wire pitchers to have attention-grabbing...
-
Five surprising old guys -- can it last?
Players like Kevin Pillar and Jed Lowrie have a long history of Fantasy mediocrity, but they're...
-
Prioritizing these 16 SP pickups
Feel like your roster is being overrun by upside-y pitchers who emerged on the waiver wire?...