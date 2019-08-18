Rockies' Trevor Story: Drives in three runs

Story went 2-for-3 with a two-run home run, three total RBI and two runs in Saturday's win against the Marlins.

The 26-year-old has now gone 12-for-28 in his past seven games, hitting safely in each of those games. Story now has driven 28 home runs with 90 runs and 70 RBI this season.

