Story exited Sunday's game against Arizona in the bottom of the eighth inning due to an apparent finger injury, Thomas Harding of MLB.com reports.

Story was hit by a pitch on his right index finger in the top of the eighth inning Sunday, and he was replaced defensively in the bottom half of the frame. Prior to his departure, he went 1-for-3 with a two-run home run, a walk and a strikeout. It's not clear whether Story will be able to return for Monday's series opener against the Giants.