Rockies' Trevor Story: Four-hit day in loss
Story went 4-for-4 with a double, three RBI and a run scored in the Rockies' 8-7 loss to the Diamondbacks on Tuesday.
The shortstop had one hit in his last eight at-bats coming in, but he got back on track in short order, racking up four more hits and driving in three of Colorado's seven runs on the day in this contest. Story is having another fantastic campaign at the dish, as this effort brings his slash line up to .296/.362/.573 to go along with 28 homers and 74 RBI across 510 plate appearances.
