Story is out of the lineup for Wednesday's game against the Pirates, AT&T SportsNet Rocky Mountain reports.

Since returning from the 10-day injured list June 10, Story has started in all 18 of the Rockies' games, slashing .269/.359/.507 with four home runs and six stolen bases over that stretch. He'll get a well-deserved breather in the series finale with Pittsburgh, paving the way for Brendan Rodgers to pick up a start at shortstop.