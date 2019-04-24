Story went 2-for-4 with a double, a triple, a walk and three runs in the Rockies' 9-5 win over the Nationals on Wednesday.

It was an active day for the shortstop, who reached base three times and scored three of his team's nine runs. The multi-hit game boosts Story's slash line up to .292/.361/.500 with five homers and 15 RBI over 96 at-bats to go along with six stolen bases in eight attempts.