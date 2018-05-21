Rockies' Trevor Story: Goes 3-for-5 against Giants
Story went 3-for-5 with a double, a run and a pair of RBI in the Rockies' 9-5 defeat to the Giants on Sunday.
Story now has nine hits in his last 22 at-bats to bring his batting average up to .250 -- exactly the mark he's posted for his career over 288 games. While that means the average probably shouldn't be expected to deviate too much from that throughout the season, the 27-year-old doesn't need to be competing for batting titles in order to continue to provide excellent fantasy value, as he's now got an .847 OPS to go along with 10 homers, 35 RBI and seven stolen bases over 172 at-bats this year.
