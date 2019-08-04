Rockies' Trevor Story: Goes deep in third straight game

Story went 2-for-2 with a two-run homer, a double, two runs scored and two walks in Sunday's 6-2 win over San Francisco.

Story has now left the yard in three straight contests to start August, raising his OPS from .877 to .909 during that span. The 26-year-old shortstop has 25 homers and 63 RBI this season as he looks for another top-10 NL MVP finish.